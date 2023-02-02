The Lagos State Police Command said it declared Ogboni leader, Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare wanted after its operatives found some ammunition during a sting operation.

The police said they found three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame.

The CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad (RRS), working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on Bakare’s residence in Surulere.

A statement on Thursday by Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin linked Bakare to the deadly clash in Surulere.

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed during the visit of PDP governorship candidate Abdulazeez Adeniran a.k.a. Jandor.

There was open use of firearms and other weapons during the fight that left at least two persons dead last Friday.

Hundeyin disclosed that the police acted on a video showing a man wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace.

“The suspect, Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, narrowly escaped arrest and is hereby declared wanted.

“Any useful information leading to his arrest would be highly appreciated and treated with utmost confidentiality”, Hundeyin said.