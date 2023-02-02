Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old apprentice, Josiah Godwin, who allegedly killed his master, Savior Joseph, over a minor issue in the Imafon Community in Akure Local Government Area of the state

It was gathered that the apprentice dumped the remains of his master into the well after hacking to death while the body of the 27-year-old Joseph was discovered after four days.

It was learnt that the apprentice claimed that the deceased smashed his phone on the ground while they were working at the site where they were fixing POP asbestos.

Speaking on the killing of the 27-year-old deceased, his elder brother, Odey Julius, explained that the body of his late brother was found some four days after he was killed.

He said, ” I spoke with my brother last week Tuesday but when I tried speaking with him on Wednesday, I couldn’t reach him and we tried to contact his apprentice.

“The young man told us he left his boss and didn’t know his whereabouts after destroying his phone and told us he woke up to discover that he had left the site.

“He said he had to leave the site the following day believing his boss left for the toilet. But when we asked for his phone, nothing happened to his phone. But the corpse of my brother was discovered in the well”

He said the apprentice was arrested by the police and transferred to the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID), at the Policy headquarters, Akure.

All efforts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.