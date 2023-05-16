Many travellers on Monday evening escaped being killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers who attacked their vehicle along the Ado – Akure highway.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the gun-wielding attackers numbering seven ambushed the commercial vehicle heading towards Akure at a section between Ikere-Ekiti and Iju in Ondo state.

One of the victims who spoke on Tuesday from the hospital bed while receiving treatment from the gunshot wounds at a tertiary institution in the state said the incident happened at about 6 pm on Monday.

He added that the gunmen emerged from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle with six passengers on board travelling to Akure, Ondo state capital from Ado.

According to him, while three persons escaped from the scene with gunshots wound, three other passengers were allegedly taken into the bush by the gunmen.

He said, ” When I closed from the office in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, I boarded a commercial vehicle from Ado to Akure. Between Ikere and Iju, the kidnappers waylaid and started shooting at us. I and two others managed to escape but with several wounds and others taken away.

“I am at the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti receiving treatment from the several wounds I sustained.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu confirmed the attack on the travellers, however, said it was an attempted armed robbery.

The PPRO said investigations have commenced ascertaining whether any of the travellers were kidnapped by the gunmen, and added those injured were receiving treatment in the hospital.

Abutu said, ” It was not a kidnapping incident, though we are still investigating the attack because we are looking at an attempted armed robbery.

” Those that were affected are receiving treatment in the hospital and investigation has commenced as directed by the commissioner of Police, CP Dare Ogundare to ensure that those who perpetrated the act are brought to book.





” About three persons were injured in the attack and we have not gotten a report of any of the travellers kidnapped. If there is any further development, I will get back to you.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…