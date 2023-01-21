Many African women still depend on men for survival —Faria Ichola

US-based business and management expert, Faria Ichola, has committed a big part of her life to human capital development and women empowerment. Ichola, who also has interest in real estate and skin care, speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about her career, among other issues.

As a business management expert with more than 15 years experience, how would you describe your journey?

I have learnt a lot and I’m a different person from when I started. I’m more careful and more alert. I learned a lot about myself and the people around me. I also learned about Africa, my fellow Africans, people’s needs, and human nature in general. What I’ll have to tell everyone is you are going to meet a lot of obstacles in your career, but don’t let them discourage you because you have to stay motivated and focused. It’s going to be harder than you think. So, buckle up.

For a woman to have toed this path with hands in different pies, you must have seen quite a lot of challenges and overcame them. In those trying moments, what kept you going?

What kept me going is motivation. Also, I knew what I was selling and my products could help a lot of women. I believed in my quest and I have a goal. So, I didn’t let any obstacle stop me.

The economy is taking a new shape by the day but it seems many women, especially those of African descent, are still struggling with the stereotypes and not raising their games. How do you feel about the lack of will on the part of women?

The lack of will of a lot of women is our problems in the society. A lot of African women still depend on their men to do everything because of our culture and value. This restricts a lot of women to pursue their dream, believe in it and work hard towards it. The society also doesn’t give a lot of women opportunities and that adds to the problem.

At what point did you decide to push for business and management? What exactly was the first impression that has lasted till now?

I worked for an A-list American celebrity for a long time, and I had a mother that was an entrepreneur. I was introduced to business management at a young age, so I knew that’s what I was good at. So, after working with this celebrity, I decided to go on my own. I took everything I learnt from my professional work and implemented it in my business along with the products I was selling. I tried to do everything differently, not to follow the stereotypes or models as most people do. I tried to learn from the people I work with.

You were a human resource manager, a real estate inventor, and all-round career woman. How do you manage to fit into all of these at once?





Well, I do because it’s easy for me. First of all, I believe in what I do and I’m a hard worker. I micro-manage a lot which is the only way to manage anything with most African team and also because I’m extremely competitive. I am a perfectionist and I love a well-done job. I also try to compensate my team properly, so I motivate them to work with me. Not only do they gain in experience, they also gain monetarily.

Would you say living and working abroad contributed to the growth of your career or was it just about determination to succeed?

It contributed to it. Working and living abroad is what helped me in my career because I did everything differently. I learnt from professional work, from the entertainment job and I worked with some of the wealthiest people on earth. I learnt a lot from them, mostly on how they were managing their own businesses, staff, who they hire and how they hire them. All that was something I had to learn and I would say that was the most important aspect of my business; that’s how I was successful so quickly because I took what I learnt from them and I was able to build on it.

Tell us what drives your quest to do all that you are committed to?

Money and recognition drive me. I want to leave my mark on earth, at least in my community. I want to do something to women born by women, especially for African women. I want to help a lot of women out there because I believe in us a lot. I know if we were given the proper opportunity at the right time, we can achieve greatness and I still believe in that till today.

Having such a conglomerate and managing people at the Belle Nubian Group could not have come easy. How much work do you do to ensure adequate commitment to these works you juggle?

I make sure I hire the right people for every position. I teach them what to do and then let them lead their own department. What I do is to I oversee everything; and when jobs are done correctly, you don’t have to work too much or be over-controlling, which gives me enough time to handle other businesses.

Tell us more about the Belle Nubian brand and the impact it has had on people?

Belle Nubian is a skin care brand that I started right after I finished working with an A-list American celebrity. I learnt a lot about skin and products for skin — the good and the bad — during that time, and I brought everything I learnt from what those celebrities used for their skin to Africa to share with my sisters. Some of us who think these products are not affordable needs to know what product to use and how to use them.

Tell us about the African beauty industry and your contribution to the industry?

The African beauty industry has changed a lot over the years — and that’s because of Belle Nubian. People know what glutathione is, which I brought to the African market. Many women are more aware of the skin care products they are now using. They are more educated on the ingredients and how to avoid the harmful ingredients. So far, we are still the leading brand. We’ve managed to maintain the first place. We’ve got the respect in the industry both from the upper and lower classes.

How much do you think African women are willing to give to get a luxurious skin care?

African women, especially our audience, have earlier been tricked into buying other skin care products with harmful ingredients that end up destroying their skin or buying cheap products which causes more harm than good. But, since we got in the market, we’ve re-educated women on the right products for their skin. As long the products give them good result, women are willing to pay for them, because their goal is to look good. If the product is good they’re willing to pay for it no matter how much it costs.

Skin diseases are on the rise due to poor application of skin care products. What’s your plan to tackle such problems?

We’ve been tackling these problems a long time ago by educating our clientele on what to buy and what products are good for their skin. We’ve been doing a really good job about it, as everyone, excluding our clientele, is aware of good and harmful skin care Ingredients via our social media pages.

Must it cost much for one to look good and get pampered?

It depends on what they desire. It’s difficult to tell because it varies.

