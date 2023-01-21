Two Schools Benefit From Rotary Back to School Project in Akwa Ibom

By Udeme Utip, Uyo
The Rotary Club of Uyo, Shelter Afrique had on Friday, distributed educational material under its Back to School and Basic Education and Literacy campaign to two schools: Methodist Primary Etoi and Etoi Secondary School, both in Uyo local government area of the state.

Items donated to students and pupils in the two schools include School bags, sanitary pads for girls, exercise books, and Pens, among others.

Presenting the items to students at Secondary school Etoi, under the scheme titled ” Basic Education/Pad a Girl Child project” the president of Rotary Club of Shelter Afrique, Rotarian Chibuzo Iroadu said the donation was in fulfillment of the organization’s commitment to rendering selfless services to humanity in general and school children in particular.

Iroadu noted that education is the bedrock and powerful driver of development as well as the strongest instrument for eradicating poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability.

” In line with the initiative of Jennifer Jones, the Rotary International President for the 2022/23 Rotary Year, we are all encouraged to embark on the ” Pad the girl child project.

” Today, we are able to give out 50 school bags, exercise books, Mathematical sets, and biro pens as back-to-school packs, and we also gave sanitary wares to over 50 girls.

She disclosed that the club will carry out life projects in relevant areas of focus within the Rotary calendar.

Comments
