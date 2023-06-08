A man identified as Siyaka Mohammed reportedly stabbed his girlfriend, Aisha Aminu, to death following a misunderstanding.

The incident occurred in Obehira, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State. Aisha Aminu, a 30-year-old physically challenged woman, was tragically murdered by her boyfriend on Wednesday.

According to reports, Siyaka, aged 44, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

After committing the offense, he fled the scene. An eyewitness stated that the assailant visited the deceased’s shop shortly before 6 a.m., forcefully dragged her out of the inner chamber, and repeatedly stabbed her until she succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Siyaka, who hails from Obehira in Okene LGA of Kogi State, is currently on the run and has been declared wanted. The body of Aisha was transported and deposited at Okengwe General Hospital mortuary.

Prior to the tragic incident, Aisha and Siyaka had an ongoing dispute that had been previously reported to both the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the community head. Regrettably, the issue remained unresolved.

SP Williams Ayah, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, stated that the police command is actively pursuing the suspect in order to arrest him for prosecution.

