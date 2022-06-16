MAN empowers maritime journalists with capacity building

SEVEN maritime journalists recently bagged Certificates Of Participation at the just concluded four-day capacity building workshop organised by the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN).

The capacity workshop which studied modules like: Introduction To Performance Management; Gap-Assessment Of Performance Management System; Performance Planning & Goal Setting; Defining Performance Indicators For MAN, Oron; Assessing & Improving Corporate Performance amongst others had renowned human resource experts as facilitators, and utilized group discussions and case study analysis in it’s mode of learning.

The seven journalists who participated in the workshop along middle and senior level staff of the Academy included Eguono Odjegba of the Vanguard Newspapers, Kelvin Kagbare of Maritime Nigeria Magazine, Yusuf Babalola of Leadership Newspapers, Ezinne Azunna of Maritime TV Africa, Ismail Aniemu of Journal NG, Hope Orivri of One Page Africa, and Tola Adenubi of Nigerian Tribune Newspapers.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Speaking after the workshop on behalf of the journalists, Ezinne Azunna of Maritime TV Africa explained that the workshop has been impactful.

According to Mrs. Azunna, “The workshop has really improved me in particular in the way and manner I treat employees in a work group situation.

“The performance management indexes analysed during the workshop has helped me in understanding more in terms of how I achieve my target when giving out duties to my employees.”