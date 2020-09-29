Man docked for allegedly inflicting injuries on neighbour

An 18-year-old man, Suleiman Salisu, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before a Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly inflicting injuries on his neighbour.

The defendant, who resides at Sheka Quarters Kano, is facing a one-count charge of voluntarily causing grievous harm, contrary to section 248 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Mr Mubarak Mukhtar, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16, at Sheka Quarters, Kano.

He said that the defendant allegedly used scissors to stab one Abdulrashid Nasiru of the same address.

“In the process, the complainant sustained serious injuries on his back and his right eye,” he further stated.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Farouk Ibrahim, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Ibrahim also ordered the defendant and the complainant to live in peace, pending the trial, failure of which, he said, the former would be remanded in a correctional centre for three months, without an option of fine.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct. 27, for mention.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

inflicting injuries

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu