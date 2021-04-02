One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal accident that occurred at the Zik Roundabout in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday evening.

According to an eyewitness, the crash was between an unidentified driver of a Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number AWK399EX and a stationary Mark Truck without a registration number.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in the state, Florence Edor, who confirmed the accident in a statement, said the crash was caused by over speeding on the part of the driver of the Toyota Highlander who lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the stationary parked Truck by the side of the road.

The driver was taken to Toronto hospital Onitsha by the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost and confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at the Morgue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Man dies in lone motor accident in Onitsha

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Man dies in lone motor accident in Onitsha

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…