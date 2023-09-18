Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), at the just concluded Anambra State Investment Summit, have commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his efforts towards building an industrialised Anambra for sustainable economic growth and development.

The Chairman of the Association in Southeast zone, covering Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States, Lady Ada Chukwudozie who disclosed this to Journalists shortly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Anambra Government on behalf of Dozzy Group, said that investors and manufacturers have never had it so good in Anambra before.

She noted that Anambra will become a hub for Industries, technology and production once Soludo achieves his vision and assured him of the support of manufacturers in the state.

She said that Governor Soludo is very innovative in his leadership style and with strong political will to deliver a difficult but strategic agenda that will drive the all-round development of the state.

She maintained that Anambra will remain the first-choice destination for investors and called on others to come and invest in the state as his belief in Anambra has been strengthened with the foundations being laid by Governor Soludo.

According to her, Anambra has great potential investors can tap into and noted that the choice to invest in Anambra is a decision she and other investors have enjoyed and appreciated the governor for his love and support for made in Anambra products.

Chukwudozie assured the governor that MAN will continue to render its support to ensure that his vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous state in Nigeria is achieved.

