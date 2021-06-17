UNILORIN set to start Open Distance Learning programme

AS part of effort to make education accessible to university admission seekers in the country the University of Ilorin has concluded plans to commence its Open Distance Learning programme.

The director of the Centre for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) of the university, Professor Bashir Omipidan who made this known on Monday at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Centre and the Department of Nursing Science, College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin.

He disclosed that the management had expended a sum N6 million to kick off the programme.

According to him, the commencement of the programme is very dear to the heart of the vice chancellor assuring all the lecturers who would participate in the programme of reasonable remunerations for their efforts.

He noted that the ODL programme had its own uniqueness and it would put all hands on the deck to ensure that its take-off and operation are hitch-free.

He noted that every participant who worked on the course software would also have to make the video version available as both job must go pari-passu.

In her remarks, the deputy director of the centre, Dr Fadipe Joseph, said that the emergence of the Open Distance Learning Programme would help in taking the university to the top of university rankings in the country.

She added that a three-day training seminar for staff members on how to navigate the applications would hold between Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Head, Department of Nursing Science, Dr Umar Jibril applauded the management of the institution for the introduction of the programme, saying “it is a right step in the right direction.”

Jibril said that the commencement of the programme would curtail the congestion usually experienced in the lecture rooms, especially, in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.