Man allegedly killed 22-yr-old girlfriend in Anambra 

A twenty-two-year-old girl has been allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local government area of Anambra State.

According to an eye witness, Mrs Ngozi Nwude, the suspect Ikenna Oraekie had been in the habit of beating the girl despite caution from neighbours.

She said, the deceased had been living with the suspect and recently gave birth about six months ago even though the bride price was yet to be paid.

“She has been living with the suspect since.

“She is from Enugwu Agidi, in Njikoka LGA of the state, but her mother is from Mgbakwu.

“The suspect Ikenna Oraekie, was allegedly beating the girl before she suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed to him that she was dead.

“Some angry youths upon seeing the corpse, descended on the suspect, beating him to stupor.

They tried to set him ablaze before Vigilante operatives waded in and whisked him away to their office from where police authorities were contacted.

It gathered that as of the time of filing this report that the corpse of the young girl was still laying inside her room while youths besieged the Vigilante office demanding that the suspect be released so they set him ablaze.

Further investigation reveals that the community had agreed that anyone that kills in the town must be killed and his house set ablaze.

This resolution followed a similar incident that occurred in the town when a young man who killed a woman was also set ablaze and his house burnt by a mob.

