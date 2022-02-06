Sokoto APC crisis deepens as three factions claim ownership of party

By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has taken a new twist as nothing less than 3 factions are claiming ownership of the party.

The 3 factions consist of the one loyal to the immediate past governor of the state and current Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, another for former Senator Isa Abubakar Gada as well as former acting governor of the state while the third favours the current House of Representative member, Honourable Balarabe Salame in conjunction with the incumbent speaker of the state house of assembly.

Recalled that leadership of the party in Sokoto State was not part of the inaugurated ones in Abuja last week Thursday when members of the state chapter of the party were issued certificates of return.

When contacted, the chairman of the Wamakko faction, who was also the immediate past chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Isa Acida said they are still waiting for the national headquarter before making their position known.

“As I’m telling you, it is our congresses that the national headquarter sent delegates to monitor, so what I’m saying is that they didn’t back any group but acted according to the constitution of the party.

Acida noted that the results of the congresses supervised by the national headquarter are still with his faction, stressing that, nobody can truncate the will and wish of the people in the state.

He disclosed that what happened last Thursday was not inauguration but issuance of certificates to state executive members but admitted that he was there in Abuja but not given a certificate.

“The truth is that if you remove Wamakko from APC in Sokoto State chapter, the party is dead, adding  ‘Wamakko is the party and the party is Wamakko.'”

In his own reaction, another factional leader of the party in the state, Honourable Balarabe Salame, said there is no faction of the party in the state, he stressed that what they are fighting is injustice.

He further disclosed that his faction bought forms and conducted its congresses as stipulated by the constitution of the party.

The former speaker of the state assembly during Wamakko’s administration accused  Wamakko of sitting down in his house and writing the names of executives and submitting it to the party headquarter.

He stated that it is because of this imposition that made the party lose the governorship election in 2019.

Meanwhile, the member of the party from Wamakko faction who speak on the condition of anonymity accused the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami of party crisis in the state.

He said “Malami is the one that made them not to issue a certificate to our duly elected chairman.

“Let’s wait and see whether they will take the party structures from Wamakko, that means they have killed APC in the state.

He further disclosed that Malami want the governorship ticket of the party to be given to his friend Malami  Farouk Yabo, the Nigeria envoy to Jordan.

