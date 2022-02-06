The age of cross-dressing: Where women become men…

The fad nowadays is to see men and women adorning dresses meant for the opposite sex. ADEOLA OTEMADE and AREMU FUNMILAYO speak with a cross section of Nigerians on cross-dressing.

There are no rules in fashion! This is a universal language fashion enthusiasts don’t joke with. With each day comes a new style that gives devoted followers of fashion something special to ‘rock’ as they say in common parlance. With the advent of social media, the fashion business has grown even bigger in size with new ideas fuelling creativity of many designers and ‘creatives›.

Just like in other parts of the world where fashion is getting more attention, Nigeria is not left out of the fashion fad currently ruling the world. It is not out of place to see how people set new trends that make them cynosure of all eyes at public events and gatherings where different styles compete for attention.

This may explain why celebrities and stylish personalities don’t joke with the red carpet moments at public events. Beyond stealing the show with their styles, they also introduce newer trends at gatherings where red carpets usually precede the main events. Findings revealed that many fashion and creative people attend these events to copy new styles.

For many of them, they make money from trendy styles, and as soon as one style is no longer trendy, they move to the next one. With social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter now serving as new global online fashion store where many devoted followers of fashion pick new styles, and introduce them to the fashion industry.

However, what now seems to be emerging as the new face of fashion is transvestite, otherwise known as cross-dressing. This is a style of dressing that has been in existence since time immemorial. Findings showed that this style was used majorly by men and women as a form of disguise.

It was gathered that women dressed as men to join the war while men dressed as women to avoid going to war. Many people have engaged in cross-dressing during wartime under various circumstances and for various motives. This has been especially true of women, whether while serving as a soldier in otherwise all-male armies, while protecting themselves or disguising their identity in dangerous circumstances, or for other purposes. Conversely, men would dress as women to avoid being drafted.

According to an online report by the Cross Dressers Research Institutes (CDRI), it is estimated that one in every 20 men feels the need to dress in women’s cloth. While it is more common to see men dress as women on social media platforms with popular social media influencers now raising the act to new heights as they attend events introducing themselves as women.

While cross-dressing seemed to have waned off as civilisation improved with time, lately, there has been sudden rise in the number of people who appear as cross-dressers, raising fears about the decline in social and cultural values among the youth.

Although report has it that in the 1980s, a man known as Calypso King, a singer and an actor was the first cross dresser to be recorded in Nigeria. Afterwards, Denrele Edun, a media personality known for his notorious cross-dressing and eccentric but energetic behaviour, entertained Nigerians with his act for more than 12 years, earning himself fans and enemies in the process.

Sunday Tribune gathered that Denrele did not set out to be a cross-dresser, he was said to have failed in his bid to break into the music industry as singer, he however changed his game plan and rebranded as a cross-dresser. As his influence on the social circle waned over time, new names started emerging through social media platforms, especially Instagram where Bobrisky, James Brown, among others, took the centre stage as new faces of Nigeria’s cross-dressers.

From social media to the real world, the fad continues to grow with its influence spreading across parts of the country as more people began to embrace the idea and posting pictures on Instagram as not just cross-dressers but entertainers who want to grow their followers and earn a living through what they have.

A social critic and stakeholder in the entertainment industry, Dede Mabiaku while speaking with Sunday Tribune about the idea of cross-dressing said he was not surprised about what the society now accepts as new normal. He observed that social media has done more harm than good to the life of an average youth while their parents have also neglected their responsibility of checking what their children are exposed to.

Fame, money fuelling the idea

While fashion experts believe that there is nothing new about women dressing like men or men trying to look like women, some of them observed that some cross-dressers engage in the act for fame and money. As they set new trends and draw attention, fashion brands usually reach out to them for endorsements and other engagements that could fetch them money.

Pretty Mike a popular fashion expert and maverick entertainer, while speaking with Sunday Tribune said everybody does what brings food to their table. According to him, nobody wants to go hungry hence the need to eke a living from strange things that will draw people’s attention. With fashion being a global thing, he added that many new cross-dressers may emerge because of the money involved.

“For me, I have seen it all and I can tell you that love for fame and money fuels some of these things we see around us. Nobody wants to go broke and when there is window of opportunity to make money from fashion or any other ventures, people get into it. I can post any picture on my Instagram page now and see how many ‘likes’ it will amass. This is what fashion brands want to see. The influence some of us wield and the chances of giving our lives a meaning is the reason these things continue to trend,” he added.

Rise of anti-culture?

While speaking with Sunday Tribune, Yemisi Christiana, a sexagenarian and retired headmistress, bemoaned the loss of culture in the way of dressing of the younger generation.

According to her, “during our days, dressing was still modest; fashion was modest. Women wore iro and buba with headgear. Our make-ups were moderate; we used jewellery as well, but our culture does not subscribe to exposing parts of the body that should be private.

“We all understand that times are changing, but fashion on the other hand has changed beyond us. The western people dress because of the weather, but God has blessed us with a good weather condition, and we can survive without having to expose our body for others to see.”

When asked about their take on cross-dressing, a retired accountant in her 60s, Sadiat Muhammed, said although religion wise, some modes of dressing are not acceptable, while the African culture frowns on nudity.

“Culturally, cross-dressing isn’t acceptable, although fashion trends have taken over the face of the country; men now wear earrings, pierce their noses, plait and dye their hair, some even go as far as painting their nails. We see them every day. During our days it was not to the extreme as this”.

Also speaking further, a POS operator, Mrs Feyikemi Badmus, who also runs a fashion business, noted that the colonisation by the British in every way has eaten deep into the Nigerian society that people now believe that every foreign culture should embraced and practised.

According to her, “we can no longer separate our culture which is our identity from the western way of life. Cross-dressing in every way doesn’t follow the law of order, a man dressing as a woman; you can hardly recognise such person as a man. It now begs the question of how to address him, as a woman or a man? Some go as far as becoming transgender. It all starts with the desire to be like the other gender, not appreciating who they are.

“Ladies go as far as undergoing surgery for enlargement of body parts, like butts, breasts, facial bleaching surgery, liposuction, and others. All in the name of fashion and trying to meet up with trends. We now see ladies walking half-naked in the streets, and the beauty that comes with modesty has lost its place,” Mrs Badmus bemoaned.

But the current trend did not come as a surprise to the re-known international Ifa Priest Chief Yemi Elebuibon. According to him, humans are known for going to the extremes, which can be seen in the new fashion trends.

“Some people are overdoing it when it comes to fashion. I saw a woman one time, she was wearing buba and sokoto, the buba was even embroidered. It is not that we should not be stylish. But we have to know the limit.

“Yoruba people are very rich in culture and tradition. People overseas have clothes for different seasons: winter, summer, etc. We also have ours. But copying their tradition, or let’s say lack of respect for our tradition makes them want to dress like people in the western world. Wearing trousers is not meant for women.

“In our culture, when a man and a woman both wear trousers, it means that there will be conflict between them. If you want to be stylish or creative with your outfits, look at the culture, how do women dress, and how do men dress in the olden days and incorporate your style in line with the culture of the place. Don’t just copy what they wear in Malaysia and start wearing it here.”

Dressing is personal… Why we dress the way we like

For Iyanu Kolawole, a lawyer, fashion has always been her way of expressing herself. She believed that the society had done enough damage trying to tell young people how to live their lives.

“I dress the way I want, because I see fashion as a way of expressing myself, a way to feel accepted. The world has changed, and so has time and we should be left alone to decide how we want to live. Not that I subscribe to nudity, but at least whatever makes you feel comfortable, whatever makes you feel good, whatever brings you satisfaction, fashion-wise, should be the one to value”.

According to a fashion designer, who wished to be addressed as Feylem Empire, cross-dressing is the trending style in fashion and people should not condemn it.

“It’s a way of exploring new trends in fashion. Not everyone would accept cross-dressing as a trend in fashion, but everyone is liable to their opinions.

“I am one of the females who wear agbada with caps. So I’m not sure I can discuss this. But one thing is fashion about style, expressing oneself.

Though I don’t follow trend, I just wear what I feel good in. All these questions of cross dressing will affect every lady that wears jean trousers. I think as time goes on, which is happening now, the so-called agbada will be styled for ladies and once you sight it, you will know it’s for ladies only.”

Feyisola Adebayo, a fashion designer, believes fashion is meant for human comfort and that both men and women are identified with particular ways of dressing.

“When we are talking about fashion, we are taking about any fashion materials joined together for the comfort of men. As a fashion designer, I don’t feel comfortable with men dressing like women or women men. That, to me, is going too far beyond fashion. We now see men painting nails and faces. That’s madness.”

A religious taboo

Though fashion is a personal choice, none of the religions being practised in the country approves of cross dressing. Christianity and Islam and even the traditional religion are strongly against cross dressing and preach against it.

According to Professor Afis Oladosu, of the Department of Arabic and Islamic studies, University of Ibadan, “Islam does not approve of cross dressing. I believe that rule also applies in other religions and cultures. Those who cross dress do it for fashion or comedy, to deceive people or engage in crime. Whatever the reason, whatever the intention, Islam does not approve of deceit. Posturing to be what you are not. There are clear provisions and injunctions against that in the Quran. The prophet of Allah SAW, told us not to deceive people.”

Speaking in the same vein, Pastor Gbenga Ayejuyole of Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) believes cross dressing is not scriptural and against the Christian faith.

“This is a sensitive issue surrounded by various controversies that must be addressed with such carefulness. According to Deuteronomy 22:5, people should not wear clothes worn by the opposite sex. But dressing is a matter of culture and custom of a people and this must be addressed in line with what God wants which cannot change irrespective of the times.

“Talking about culture, Urhobo men in Delta State tie wrappers, but such are different from the ones used by women. This will be strange to people from other cultures. One thing we should note about dressing by men and women is that God designed the sexes in unique ways and there are clothes/dresses that will naturally fit each of the two that will make them comfortable. However, whatever the prevailing custom, men and women should wear gender-appropriate clothing, dress decently and in order (1 Corinthians 14:40). To apply the principles, the Bible calls cross-dressing a choice that is a demonstration of unbelief and rebellion against God and His order,” Ayejuyole maintained stressing that the scripture did not support wearing the clothes of the opposite sex, not even in the name of fashion.