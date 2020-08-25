Man, 55, dies inside well attempting to rescue sheep

A 55-year-old man, Abdulhamid Muhammad, has died after falling inside a well while attempting to rescue his sheep that fell into the well in Sha’iskawa Village, Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed who confirmed the development, said the victim was rescued and rushed to the Dambatta General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was gathered that the incident leading to Muhammad’s death occurred in Sha’iskawa Village when the deceased was trying to rescue his sheep that fell in the same well.

Muhammed said, “We received a distress call at about 04:37 am in our Dambatta Fire Station, from one person (names withheld) in Sha’iskawa village, Dambatta Local Government Area notifying us of the incident.”

He added that “after receiving the information, we dispatched our team who discovered that it was a 55-year-old man, Abdulhamid Muhammad, who fell inside a well.”

According to him, the incident happened when he was trying to rescue his sheep that fell inside the well. After being taken out of the well, “we took him to Dambatta General Hospital. The victim was confirmed dead by the physician.

The PRO then advised people ‘to stop putting themselves in such dangers, and to inform the brigade in case of any incidents.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…