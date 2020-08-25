UNILAG council approves Ogunsola’s appointment as acting VC

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has approved the appointment of Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the new acting vice-chancellor for the university.

The council gave the approval at a virtual meeting held on Tuesday ahead of the inauguration of the panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate activities causing a crisis in the university.

The meeting was chaired by the protem chairman of the council, who is also the chairman of Channel Television, Mr John Momoh. Mr Momoh replaced Dr Wale Babalakin, who is currently on suspension alongside Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The Director of Press and Information of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, confirmed to Tribune Online in an interview, that the Federal Government had appointed the ace broadcaster to lead UNILAG council in an acting capacity.

Momoh is the President of the UNILAG Alumni Association and he has been a member of the council representing the association.

Goong said the ministry directed Momoh to convene an emergency meeting of the council to consider and if found suitable, approve the senate nomination of the acting vice-chancellor for UNILAG in line with the enabling Act.

By this act, Momoh has performed the first official role as the UNILAG council’s chairman.

Prof Ogunsola, 62, is a first female vice-chancellor in the history of UNILAG.

Until her new assignment, she is a deputy vice-chancellor of the university in charge of development services.

She was elected by the university’s senate at its emergency meeting on Monday, polling 135 votes to defeat her rival, Professor Ben Ughojafor, another incumbent deputy vice-chancellor, who had 31 votes.

She is expected to act pending the outcome of the presidential visitation panel to the university and the subsequent decision of the visitor to the university.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s Economy Shrank By 6.10% In Q2 2020 — NBS

NIGERIA’S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession. This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth…