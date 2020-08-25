UNILAG council approves Ogunsola’s appointment as acting VC

• As Momoh now council's pro tem chairman

Latest NewsEducation
By Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos
UNILAG Acting VC, Prof Folashade Ogunsola
Prof Folasade Ogunsola

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has approved the appointment of Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the new acting vice-chancellor for the university.

The council gave the approval at a virtual meeting held on Tuesday ahead of the inauguration of the panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate activities causing a crisis in the university.

The meeting was chaired by the protem chairman of the council, who is also the chairman of Channel Television, Mr John Momoh. Mr Momoh replaced Dr Wale Babalakin, who is currently on suspension alongside Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The Director of Press and Information of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, confirmed to Tribune Online in an interview, that the Federal Government had appointed the ace broadcaster to lead UNILAG council in an acting capacity.

ALSO READ: Man, 55, dies inside well attempting to rescue sheep

Momoh is the President of the UNILAG Alumni Association and he has been a member of the council representing the association.

Goong said the ministry directed Momoh to convene an emergency meeting of the council to consider and if found suitable, approve the senate nomination of the acting vice-chancellor for UNILAG in line with the enabling Act.

By this act, Momoh has performed the first official role as the UNILAG council’s chairman.

Prof Ogunsola, 62, is a first female vice-chancellor in the history of UNILAG.

Until her new assignment, she is a deputy vice-chancellor of the university in charge of development services.

She was elected by the university’s senate at its emergency meeting on Monday, polling 135 votes to defeat her rival, Professor Ben Ughojafor, another incumbent deputy vice-chancellor, who had 31 votes.

She is expected to act pending the outcome of the presidential visitation panel to the university and the subsequent decision of the visitor to the university.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s Economy Shrank By 6.10% In Q2 2020 — NBS
NIGERIA’S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession. This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth…

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Latest News

FG decision on Babalakin, Ogundipe is a courageous step ― ASUU

Latest News

Buhari suspends Babalakin as UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

Latest News

UNILAG: Soyombo unveils plans as he officially assumes duty

Latest News

UNILAG: Prof Soyombo to address university staff, press on Wednesday

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More