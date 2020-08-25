Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Benin High Court has declined the request for the bail application of the seven suspects who allegedly invaded the Edo State House of Assembly complex on August 6.

When the case came up yesterday, Justice Ikponmwonba granted permission for the transfer of the suspects who are to be remanded in the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for lack of enough space to accommodate the suspected thugs.

This followed the request by the Police Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Akomen Adaghe who said that the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 5 cell was overcrowded, pleaded with the judge to grant him the permission to take them to the State CID where there is enough space to accommodate them.

The suspects are Wilfred Ogbewi, 52, Igbinobaro Collins, 26, Salami Osayomore, 25, Odion Osayande,23, Morgan Uwagboe, 47, Ifeoluwa Oladele, 36 and Agbonrere Festus,25 .

The counsel to the applicants, Mr Matthias Obayuwana who queried the prolonged stay of his clients in police custody lamented that the fourth respondent was evading being served the motion of notice.

According to Obayuwana, any policeman can receive the motion of notice on behalf of his colleague since the fourth respondent has been evasive.

He pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail as they were arrested while doing their legitimate duty.

After listening to his arguments, the trial judge ordered that the fourth respondent be served through the police lawyer.

While adjourning the case to Friday 28, August 2020 for continuation of hearing, she ordered that all the parties involved in the case must be served first just as she declined granting the accused bail without hearing from the other party who are involved in the case.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

