The Police Command in Anambra has arrested a 32- year -old man for allegedly defiling a seven years old girl at Okpoko near Onitsha.

The state’s Police Spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in Awka, on Thursday, in a statement, gave the identity of the suspect as Chigbo Akpoluobi, a resident of Obodoukwu Road, Nkitaku, Okpoko, Anambra.

Mohammed said the suspect allegedly lured the girl to his apartment on June 14, to defile her.

“On June 16, at about 12:30 p.m, following a tip-off, police operatives attached to the Okpoko Division, arrested one Chigbo Akpoluobi for defiling a seven years old girl.

“The scene was visited by police detectives and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence,” the police spokesman said.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation.

(NAN)

