Makinde, the diaspora, and perspective on governance

With the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic for an administration that has spent less than three years in office, the efforts of the Oyo State government over the past years since coming into office in May 2019 have not gone unnoticed by Nigerians in the Diaspora.

In the areas of education, health, security, economy, infrastructure, agriculture/agribusiness, youth, and sports development, Nigerians abroad have commended the Oyo governor as a reference point in political circles within and outside Nigeria, as a foremost people-oriented leader.

From giving the Pacesetter state a facelift, to making impact in other sectors of the polity, the efforts of the present administration in Oyo State have been hailed by the Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), an organisation which covers Nigerians in UK, Ireland, Australia, Hungary, Germany among others.

According to a communiqué issued and signed by the group’s spokesperson, Barrister Ayotomiwa Adebayo, Governor Makinde has done well in developing the state in all ramifications through exceptional leadership and good governance that have brought unprecedented economic growth and sustainable infrastructural development to the state.

Adebayo asserted that having fully assessed the massive laudable sustainable projects executed within the two years of the present Oyo government. The group also expressed satisfaction that Governor Makinde has delivered well in line with his campaign promises to the people of Oyo State.

On his part, OID Coordinator in Hungary, Mr Adebowale Fafore, also commended Governor Makinde for the success recorded in the recent Agribusiness Summit held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, which brought together key actors in the agribusiness space globally to showcase the potential of agribusiness investment by private sectors.

The summit had also offered opportunities to prospective investors and stakeholders to better understand investment opportunities in agribusiness in Oyo State.

According to Fafore, Governor Makinde’s visionary leadership has rejuvenated agriculture as an alternative revenue generation in the wake of dwindling oil revenue in the global markets.

“As part of the effort to engage, especially the youths, in agriculture, Governor Makinde set up the Youth Empowerment in Agribusiness Programme (YEAP) to impact youths through agricultural value chains, addressing youth unemployment by channeling them towards productive ventures,” he said.

Also, a member of the OID executive in Germany, Mr Tunde Olarinoye, extolled Governor Makinde’s achievement in the area of the education sector, especially with the recent investments at all levels to improve education in the state.

He said: “His vision of transforming Oyo State to an education tourism hub in Nigeria is yielding positive results as over 50,000 out-of-school children are now enjoying qualitative education in the state.

“We salute Governor Makinde’s courageous abilities to take the responsibility to see that all children can get access to free qualitative education, irrespective of their family income.

“We also appreciate him for the prompt payment of salaries to civil servants, while pensioners receive their gratuity as at when due.”

The OID Coordinator in Ireland, Mr Kehinde Oluwatosin, TPL, acknowledged Governor Makinde for addressing the ecosystem infrastructural deficit that hampered economic and sustainable development in Oyo State.

Oluwatosin expressed enthusiasm over what he described as the unprecedented construction of four world-class bus terminals, the proposed Ibadan Dry Port project, the proposed development of a megacity called Ilu-Tuntun Business District, proposed upgrade of the Ibadan Airport to international standards, among other sustainable ongoing projects.

On his part, the OID Coordinator in Australia, Mr Adeniyi Adetoro, gave Governor Seyi Makinde a score of 85 per cent on the economic transformation in Oyo State, despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further commended Governor Makinde’s handling of the state’s finances, transparency in governance, accountability and adoption of open policies, which resulted in the rapid growth of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by 42 per cent, amounting to.an excess of N12 billion annually compared to what was being generated in the past.

“This demonstrates Governor Makinde’s capacity and tenacity to proffer plausible solutions to various challenges confronting the state by meeting the needs of the citizens without mortgaging future generations,” he added.

OID executive in the UK, Dr Dapo Babalola, stated that Governor Makinde is sparing no effort in ensuring that the good people of Oyo State have limitless access to quality healthcare, noting that “world-class medical and functional healthcare facilities have been provided in all zones to improve the health and well-being of the citizens in the state”.

He lauded Governor Makinde’s healthcare initiative in ensuring that residents can access health facilities within one kilometre in their various domains in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 on achieving universal health coverage for all.

OID executive in Canada, Mr Oluwatosin Adegoke, saluted Governor Makinde on his huge investment in sports. He indicated that the remodeling and rehabilitation of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Adamasingba, Ibadan, and other mini stadia and training pitches in zones of the state have begun to yield good results.

He also commended the present administration on taking many youths off the streets as part of efforts to ensure inclusion, through empowering and giving millions of young people the chance to become entrepreneurs.

Adegoke added that the recent promotion of Shooting Stars Club 3SC to the Nigerian Premier League is an attestation to Governor Makinde’s performance and commitment to promoting sports in the state.

OID executive in the UK, Barrister George Badejo-Adegbenga, described the governor as a promise keeper and a record-breaker in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Oyo State.

While describing Makinde as a role model, Badejo-Adegbenga noted that the present administration’s efforts to move the state from poverty to prosperity through the ‘Oyo State Roadmap Accelerated Development Plan 2019-2023’, which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is laudable.

He said: “If 80 per cent of our leaders are like Governor Makinde in mindset and motivation, Nigeria will be an attractive country for many investors, whether local or international.”

He complimented Governor Makinde’s bold initiatives and decision-making policies on restoring the state’s economic growth, reshaping the public sector investment and rebuilding public infrastructure services.

The organisation also commended the Oyo State House of Assembly for its support to the executive on building a strong economy, delivering first-class public services, as well as putting citizens and their welfare above politics.

In the same vein, OID executive in the UK, Mr Samson Oloyede, celebrated Governor Makinde for his landmark contribution as the secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention organising committee, especially in the election of a new national working committee for the party. He described Governor Makinde as PDP’s ‘star boy’.

Mr Oloyede also applauded the Oyo governor’s visionary leadership on the establishment of the Western Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in tackling crime in the state.

“We acknowledge Governor Makinde for making Oyo State streets safer by fixing the security architecture crisis with a clear plan to protect lives and property of the citizens in the State. We sincerely thank him for giving investors, businesses the security assurance and confidence to invest across the state,” he added.

Mr Oloyede also said the recent Leadership Excellence Award on Security and Youth Empowerment, which was won by Governor Makinde following voting by persons within and outside Nigeria, justified his outstanding performance in the area of security in the state.

In her contribution, OID executive in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mrs Rashidat Ajayi-Adegbola, said the group expressed confidence in Governor Makinde fulfilling campaign promises and delivering on the dividends of democracy for the betterment of all.

She also urged residents of Oyo State to continue to support Governor Makinde in his effort to transform the state to an enviable height.

The group then called on well-meaning Nigerians in the Diaspora, as well as local and foreign investors, to embrace the business opportunities offered by the present administration to make Oyo State attractive for investment.

“Governor Makinde was commended for his effort to turn Oyo State into a number one investment destination in Nigeria, where investors are guaranteed good returns on their investments,” the spokesperson added.