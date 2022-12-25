‘Makinde remains our role model’

As notable friends and political associates are celebrating the 55th birthday of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a friend of the governor, Hon (Barrister) Rita Orji, has stated that he (Makinde) remains a role model to her and members of the PDP family in the Southwest and Nigeria.

Rita, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos, in a statement made available to newsmen, described Makinde as a man of honour and integrity.

She said the governor has stood by the people of Oyo in all his political and economic policies and has never disappointed the people in all his endeavours.

Orji said: “This is a double honour for the celebrant. Despite the his accomplishments before joining politics, he is simple in his approach and has a vast knowledge of happenings in politics.

“He is someone very dear to his Peoples hearts, he has been there for them and will still be there.

“God that created you and preserved your life knows why He did so. Many people have died but you are alive; you are worth celebrating.”