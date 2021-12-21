Make civil service reforms work, Yemi-Esan tells perm secs

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Tuesday charged Permanent Secretaries to ensure that the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25) becomes a reality.

Dr Yemi-Esan made this charge at the commissioning of the State House ICT Training Centre located within the presidential villa, Abuja auditorium.

She said: “It is a great pleasure to see that Permanent Secretaries are working assiduously to achieve the dream of a new Civil Service.

“The dream of the new Civil Service is a service that will be completely digitalized. By the end of 2025, there will be very little work that will be done with paper, this is the time now to start to prepare for that.”

The Head of Service commended the State House management for the development of its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Performance Management Objectives (PMOs) as part of the overall Civil Service reform programme.

“I am happy that the State House is right in front of the move towards the new civil service,” she added.

She also charged the civil servants to imbibe good values that will reflect the new digitalised environment that has been made available for them to work in.

“The most important traits are our own character traits, our values, if all these things are provided and we have not imbibed the change in us, we will not be able to become effective or efficient.”

Dr Yemi-Esan used the opportunity of the event to congratulate recently promoted directorate cadre staff of the State House, urging them to “step up a bit higher because the directorate cadre determines the direction of service and rise beyond expectations of your offices.”

The Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar said the establishment of the ICT training centre was given a priority to deepen delivery of core ICT training programmes, ICT enabled programmes and computer based examinations among others.

He added that the initiative of the 20-seat (expandable) capacity centre was “in tandem with the current effort of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to fast track the implementation of Public Sector Reforms as enshrined in the Federal Civil Service strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-2020) and its successor (FCSSIP25) which among others include the deployment of Enterprise Content Management System (ECM) and the Performance Management System (PMS) among others.”

He informed the Head of Service that “the State House had one of the most robust internet connectivity among MDAs as attested to by the Federal Government Service provider, Galaxy backbone and this has assisted in no small measure in modernizing our work processes.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr Temitope Fashedemi who was also at the event, congratulated Mr Umar for the feat, saying that he had also established a similar centre in his Ministry in line with the vision of the Civil Service Reforms under Dr Yemi-Esan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.