Osun 2022: Lasun Yusuf, Salam, Adeoti, pitch tent with Aregbesola’s caucus

The trio of the former deputy speaker, House of Representative, Lasun Yusuf; former speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam and former secretary to the state government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti on Tuesday pitched their political tents with The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus within the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC), that are supporters of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

The party chieftains were received at Oranmiyan house of Aregbesola’s political abode in Osogbo, the state capital, by hundreds of supporters of Aregbesola.

The three grassroot politicians who were part of political warlords in the state are likely vying for the party governorship position under the APC in the year 2022.

Out of them, Lasun Yusuf had already picked his nomination form at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja for the intending position.

The party leaders however affirmed their readiness to work together to rescue the party from what they described as imminent collapse and electoral loss.

Speaking at the programme, Yusuf maintained that, “If we refuse to build collective leadership, things may not work well in this party. The interest of the party worked against me and I used my money to give you problem. When you are in political or party office, happenings in the party would have suggested the next qualified person for the position, but many times this is not followed.

“I decided to join hands with other leaders of the party in The Osun Progressives because of love for progressives, relationship with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aragbesola and the need to take the party back to the genuine progressives in the state.”

According to him, APC ran into a problem in 2018 because its leaders refused to allow collective leadership to play out, accusing them of imposing Oyetola on the APC members.

He stressed that “this time around, the leaders of the party are ready to embrace collective leadership which will start from presenting a candidate from their camp against Oyetola during the primaries of the party.”

In his own remark, Hon. Salam said, “it was disheartening that genuine APC members who worked for the emergence of Oyetola, were being treated as outcasts and nonentities by the governor and his people.”

