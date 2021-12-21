Christmas: Gombe governor gifts Christian community N25m, other items 

In the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has released the sum of N25 million to the Christian community in the state.

This is part of Governor Yahaya’s gesture to the Christians in the state to enable them to celebrate the Yuletide with ease considering the present economic hardship.

Apart from the N25 million, Inuwa Yahaya also gave out 2,000 bags of rice, 500 gallons of vegetable oil, 500 cartons of sphagetti, 200 bags of sugar and 200 cartons of tomato paste to the Christian faithful.

Recall that already, the governor had approved the payment of December salary to all the civil servants and political appointees, as well as local government employees in Gombe State since Monday, December 20, 2021, to facilitate a more joyous Christmas celebration for Christians.

This gesture by the governor is in line with his resolve to improve the welfare of the good people of Gombe State as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

