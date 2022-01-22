Maiduguri throat incident: Police deny attempt to cover identity of offender 

Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar has denied the insinuation that the police want to hide the identity of the student who slit the throat of a junior student of Elkanemi College of Theology in the state.

He said those spreading the rumour are being economical with the truth, saying, we can’t just rush and begin to make statements.

Umar said, “as an arm of the law. We have to investigate before we make our findings known to the public, pointing out that, we have nothing to hide.”

He said the name of the culprit is Ahmed Umar Goni a 16-year-old student of the Elkanemi College of Theology who inflicted a deep cut on one Jibrin Sadi Mato.

Addressing newsmen at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri on Saturday, he said, “on 16th January 2022 at about 0930hrs, one Ibrahim Abdulkadir ‘m’, the CSO of El-Kanemi College of Islamic Theology Maiduguri, reported at Bulumkutu Division that, on 15th January 2022 at about 2200hrs, one Ahmed Umar Goni ‘m’ 16yrs old, an SSII student of the College, inflicted a deep cut on one Jibrin Sadi Mato ‘m’ 11yrs old a Pre-JSS student with a razor blade on his neck.”

According to him, the incident occurred at the College hostel, when the victim sustained a deep cut on the neck.

He was subsequently admitted to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit where he’s been treated.

The CP said the suspect had since been arrested and confessed to the police that he committed the act because he was not pleased being a boarding student.

He added that he committed the act so that he would be sent out of the hostel.

