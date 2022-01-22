JUST IN: Iyorchia Ayu, Mimiko, Obi, others in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu; former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido; former governor of Ondo State, Senator Olusegun Mimiko; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; former governors of Cross Rivers State, Mr. Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke in a meeting with former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

They arrived at the penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Hilltop residence at about 12.25 pm.

Also in the meeting were the former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Taofeeek Arapaja, the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Sikirullahi Ogundele and some elders and members of the party were equally in attendance.

The National Working Committee of the party was on a visit to the former president.

Details Later…

