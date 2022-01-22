8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, killed by neighbour in Kaduna 

Barely 48 hours when the news of Hanifa who was kidnapped and later poisoned by her teacher in Kano went viral, residents of Zaria in Kaduna State were also mourning the murder of an eight-year-old Asmau, who was allegedly kidnapped and later killed by her neighbour.

Asmau who spent 42 days in the hands of her abductors was said to be kidnapped by one of their neighbours on 9th December 2021.

Speaking in an interview, her father, Alh Shuaibu Wa’alamu told newsmen in Zaria at the weekend how she was abducted.

“My daughter was abducted on the 9th December and when she failed to return home, I lodged a formal complaint with the police.

He also said, “After some days, the abductors began to call my number and demanded N15million. But we negotiated and I first gave them N2million.

“They collected the money in Rigasa area of Kaduna. Later, they called me again and demanded another N1.045million as the only condition to release my daughter.

“I did not argue. But I gave the money to them,” he stressed.

“However, after paying the ransom as demanded on the 19th of January, they called me to tell me they kill her and switch off the phone.

“You see since from the initial stage, I was following her abductors and doing their bidding because of the fear of losing her. Now, they have killed her.

I know those who abducted her and killed her. They are around us. I have strong evidence. I have told the police. And they are on it. In fact, the suspects have been arrested,” he declared.

As of the time of filing the report, the police have not confirmed the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped 8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped 8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped