Lagos APC denounces member for suing party’s NWC

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Friday denounced its members who have gone to court to challenge the constitution of a national caretaker committee for the party by its national working committee.

A statement by the chairman of the party in the state, Mr Tunde Balogun, warned that any member found behind the court case against the national caretaker committee of the party would face sanctions.

Balogun said the party saw “a report in a national newspaper that a purported APC member in Lagos State had instituted a case at a Federal High Court, against the party’s National Caretaker Committee.

“We believe the person who instituted the suit is not a member of our party because it is highly doubtful that a bona fide member of the APC in Lagos in good standing would initiate such an action; we will, however, investigate the matter.

“Here, I want to reiterate the stance of the APC in Lagos. No party member should file a court action regarding the recent National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja, particularly if that person has not even sought to initiate internal conflict resolution processes to resolve any dispute they may have with the NEC decisions.

“Filing any such legal action is clearly against the spirit and letter of the party’s constitution, which prohibits legal action before a member exhausts all internal resolution mechanisms. Our resolve against institution of any court case by any member is in consonance with the constitution of the party.

“Lagos APC will not turn a blind eye to the flouting of the constitution in this manner. We are trying to restore order and decorum to the party and thus no member should seek to sow confusion.

“Any party member involved in the institution of any such case should withdraw the case from court forthwith. Failure to do so, will subject that party member to sanctions enumerated in the constitution, which may include suspension or expulsion.

“No party can flourish when members engage in instituting frivolous court cases for the sole purpose of causing disunity and turmoil. This is an act of gross indiscipline which cannot be sustained and which we will not allow.”

