Nigeria’s diversity key to eliminating challenges besetting national development — Governor Lalong

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has stated that harnessing the benefits of Nigeria’s diversity is key to eliminating most of the challenges besetting national development.

Governor Lalong who spoke shortly after reviewing the independence parade held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos said Nigeria has made significant progress during its 62 years of existence as a sovereign Nation.

He said despite the challenges the nation has passed through, its citizens have remained resilient and continue to have faith in the unity of the country adding that what remains for Nigerians was to do more in appreciating the diversity of the country as well as harness it for growth.

His words: “Nigeria is a great nation with abundant human and material resources comparable to very few countries in the world. These blessings have passed through different attempts to harvest them for the good of the citizens who are diverse in ethnic, religious, social and political orientations.

“Our diversity which in itself is a major resource has also put demands on managing our endowments to the point that many questions whether it is a blessing or a curse. However, we should never forget that Nigeria’s diversity is its greatest strength and not its weakness.

“Therefore, we should devote more time, energy and resources to things that unite us than our differences of origin which in most cases we have no control over. We should equally devote more energy towards ensuring that people are treated fairly, justly and with dignity that is guaranteed by our constitution. Plateau State under our watch presents this template of managing diversity.”

Lalong who said he was addressing the State on Independence Celebration as Governor for the last time, described the event as very nostalgic for him and one that reminds him about the journey so far.

He said: “Many of you will recall that when we came on board, we were confronted with many challenges that threw our State into a near state of despondency and hopelessness.

Governor Lalong said his Rescue Administration can proudly boast of being one of the few across the country to vigorously pursue the completion of abandoned and inherited projects started by previous administrations including the Government of a different political party.

“Rather than allow the common patrimony of Plateau people to rot away under the guise of political ego, he vowed to complete many of the abandoned projects inherited for the benefit of the people.”

