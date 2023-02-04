The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the House of Representatives for Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Tambaya escaped death by the whiskers when gunmen invaded his residence at Gure village in Lere Local Government Area of the state, killing two people during the invasion.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday night when the hoodlums invaded the candidate’s10:00 pm residence at about 10:00pm.

But it was said the LP candidate was not around during the attack on his residence as he was attending a political meeting in Kaduna.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, the LP candidate, Tambaya said, “I was planning to go home yesterday(Friday) but I spoke to our governorship candidate and he asked me to come and see him. That was when I diverted and came to Kaduna.

“At about 10:00 pm (Friday), some seven armed men came to my house in the village(Gure), asking about my whereabouts and that they said I am supposed to be home.

“Some young men in my house were able to escape and raised an alarm; members of the community came and the vigilante too came out and confronted them. But unfortunately, along the process, they(gunmen) killed two of our boys.

“You know the community has a vigilante team and immediately they responded but in the process, the gunmen shot two of our boys. One of the boys died on the spot while the other one died at the hospital.

“We reported the case to the Divisional Police Officer and he promptly mobilise personnel to the scene of the incident.”

There was no official confirmation from the either state police command or the state government.

However, at the time of filing the report, the police could not confirm the incident.

