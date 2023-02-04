President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to trust the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with their votes in the February election.

The president said the former governor of Lagos State is passionate about the country and can be trusted to lead it to the promised land.

Buhari spoke during the APC’s presidential rally on Saturday in Lafia.

He said he has been an ally of Tinubu for over 20 years, and together they have weathered the country’s political storm, adding that the APC’s presidential candidate is committed to the progress and development of the country.

He said, “God willing, Tinubu would be the next president of the country while calling on Nigerians to vote for all the APC candidates during the general elections.

He said, “I congratulate you and thank you all for defying the weather and standing for more than three hours for this rally. I assure you that God’s willing we are going to win through and through.

“I know Ahmed Bola Tinubu as he said in his speech more than 20 years ago and there is no local government area that I didn’t visit from 2003-2011 and I visited all the states in 2019 when I was asking for this second term and the final term.

” I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all he has to this country and you Nigerians.”

Also speaking during the rally, APC’s presidential candidate eulogised the qualities of President Buhari, who he described as a “forthright and compassionate” leader.

He said some disgruntled politicians are bent on pinching Buhari against him in a move to undermine APC and his presidential aspiration.

“But let me tell them that they are wasting their time because the relationship between me and Mr President has been cordial for over 20 years.





“Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship will continue to be disappointed and have their short time joy limited.

“Ours is not about the individual, it is about nation building, honesty, integrity and character,” he noted.

He said President Buhari has proved sceptics who think a military General of his ilk cannot lead a democratic process, wrong, adding that the president has demonstrated that he is a true democrat of Abraham Lincoln’s standing.

He said only a committed and steadfast leader like Buhari could courageously navigate through the many challenges he brooked.

He noted that despite dwindling oil revenue, rising insecurity and disturbing activities of those who are bent on derailing the country, Buhari could still soldier on.

He promised the president that he would not disappoint him and Nigerians if he is given the opportunity of leading the country.

