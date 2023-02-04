Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will create opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora to engage in the economic development of the country.

The Director of, the Directorate of Diaspora Groups, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Prof. Isa Odidi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said that Nigerians in Diaspora believe that Atiku would articulate and implement the Diaspora Policy Framework to help capture, harness and channel their expertise to the country.

“Atiku’s government will do more to remove obstacles and create opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora to engage in the economic development of Nigeria.

“We all unequivocally support Atiku/Okowa for President and Vice President of Nigeria,” Prof Odidi asserted at PDP Presidential Diaspora Campaign Grand Finale in Abuja.

While noting that Nigerians in the diaspora are pleased that Atiku recognised their significant contributions to the economic development of their host countries, he noted that they believe that the former VP will create the enabling environment for the Nigerian Diaspora to contribute their expertise and innovation for socio-economic development and industrialization of Nigeria.

“Nigerians in Diaspora have promised to leverage their goodwill to influence their extended families, dependents, and associates in Nigeria to vote in favour of H. E. Atiku Abubakar during the forthcoming presidential election.

“They are also interested in working with Atiku/Okowa on the assumption of office to facilitate the process of trans-national activities and networks and act as development bridge-builders between their host communities abroad and Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, former National chairman of the PDP, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, who represented Atiku at the event, said the former VP will ensure Nigeria is restructured within six months of his administration if elected.

Nwodo said that sufficient research work needed to achieve restructuring in Nigeria had been concluded.

