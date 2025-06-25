Low subscriptions: MultiChoice cuts DStv decoder price by 50%

MultiChoice Nigeria has slashed the price of its DStv decoder by 50 percent, from N20,000 to N10,000, in a move to reverse a steady decline in subscriptions.

The company said the price cut was designed to attract more customers and enhance accessibility to its services.

According to its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, the new offer is part of efforts to reward customer loyalty and provide greater value.

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day. The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone, not just football fans,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He explained that the platform is repositioning itself as a hub for daily value, promoting a broader discovery of content across multiple genres, including movies, drama, kids’ programming, and news.

“This means more channels, more shows, and more reasons to tune in every day,” the statement added.

MultiChoice also announced a promotional upgrade offer, which allows subscribers to move to the next DStv package tier at no additional cost when they fully renew their current plan between June 16 and July 31, 2025.

The company noted that both the decoder discount and the free upgrade initiative were introduced in response “to the noticeable economic impact on the everyday lives of Nigerians.”

The development comes as MultiChoice recorded a drop of 1.4 million subscribers between March 2023 and March 2025, amid rising competition and customer dissatisfaction.

Within the same period, MultiChoice had raised the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages three times — first in April 2023, again in November 2023, and most recently in April 2024, with the new rates taking effect from May 1.

