Oyo 2027: APC aspirant, Oladele, inaugurates team to boost guber ambition

The Saheed Oladele Support Foundation (SOSF) on Monday officially inaugurated its team ahead of the Oyo State 2027 governorship election.

About 40 technocrats and political stakeholders were in attendance at the inauguration to support the movement led by Chief Saheed Oladele, the Baameko of Ibadanland, and a governorship aspirant under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While inaugurating the team, Oladele explained his decision to heed the call to public service.

“Some elders in Oyo State reached out to me at different times to run for governorship. I kept turning them down until I asked myself one day, ‘Why do I keep declining? Why sit on the fence when I know I can help lead the change I’ve always advocated and practised?’ That was the day I knew I had to rise to the task,” he said.

He added: “The Saheed Oladele Support Foundation was birthed out of a desire to rally men and women of conscience and competence to create a united, prosperous, and people-first Oyo.

“With members across the state, Nigeria, and Diaspora, SOSF is a vision-driven people’s movement anchored on IREDE – Integrity, Responsibility, Equity, Development and Empowerment.

“IREDE is not just a slogan. It is God’s own project.”

Reacting, Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, former Special Adviser to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Education, called for intentional mobilisation of first-time voters, stressing their critical role in the 2027 election.

A retired director at the Oyo State Ministry of Lands, Pastor Olusola Fola Adejumo, called for the development of a governance blueprint that outlives electoral cycles and encouraged Oladele to remain faithful to God.

Vice-President General 1 of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Dr Tirmisiyu Oladimeji, and a retired director at the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, Mr Abideen Ladeji, also spoke at the event.

Other attendees at the inauguration included Hon. Fasilat Adeshina (an APC grassroots mobiliser at Oluyole Local Government Area who also serves as Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor on Grassroots Mobilisation), Dr Mary Odedare (NAPPS Oyo State President), Pastor Feyisetan Akintayo (President, Grassroots Pastors Mobilisation of Nigeria), and Chief Mrs Adeola Adegbola (APC Women Leader, Ido Local Government Area and Coordinating Women Leader, Oyo South Senatorial District).

Others were Deacon Ademola Alabi (former Manager, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort), Mr Yunus Fasasi (Ogbomoso South APC Youth Leader), Hon. Babatunde Abiola (former Oyo State N-Power Coordinator), Comrade Taiwo Olawuyi (President, Ibarapa Youth Forum), and Prince Ayo Sanda Ladigbolu.