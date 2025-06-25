Niger gov celebrates Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila on their birthdays

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has extended his heartfelt felicitations to Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, as they mark their birthdays.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is turning 60 years, while Gbajabiamila is clocking 63.

In a birthday message, Governor Bago described Sanwo-Olu as an inspirational and courageous leader who has remained focused on making a positive impact on his people.

“The Lagos State Governor is no doubt a valuable asset, not only to Lagosians but also Nigerians,” he said.

The Governor acknowledged that Sanwo-Olu is a worthy ally in the journey of service to humanity, and their shared vision of supporting President Tinubu’s agricultural policy to boost food security has led to a partnership between the two states under the Produce-for-Lagos initiative.

Governor Bago prayed for more years in good health for Sanwo-Olu to sustain his good work for the people.

Similarly, Governor Bago described Gbajabiamila as an ace politician and a patriotic Nigerian who has demonstrated positive leadership, diligence, and commitment to nation-building.

He noted that Gbajabiamila’s leadership as Speaker of the House of Representatives was marked by numerous landmark legislations that deepened democracy and ensured good governance.

The Governor also praised Gbajabiamila’s diligence in carrying out his duties as Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, supporting the Renewed Hope agenda.

“The Governor prays for more blessed years, good health, wisdom, and strength for Gbajabiamila as he continues to support the president for a greater Nigeria,” the statement added.