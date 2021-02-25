Lovers found dead inside room in Delta

Two lovers have been found dead in their one room apartment at Uvwie in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

They were identified as Emmanuel Oshiotu, 33 and Amaka Okafor, 25.

They were found dead at their apartment located at 2, Ojigbo Crescent, Off Sapele-Effurun road.

Amid sketchy details, an insecticide, popularly called “sniper” and a knife, sources said, were found besides their bodies.

The suicide suspicion, as gathered, was reportedly further reinforced by Emmanuel’s post on his Facebook timeline on Wednesday suggesting some frustration.

One of the neighbours of the deceased told journalists that at about 5:00 a.m., Emmanuel was heard screaming for help.

The source also added that on breaking into his room, he was found foaming from his mouth, while his lover’s body laid a few distance from him.

The neighbour further said that the lovers were rushed to the Central Hospital, Warri, where they were both confirmed dead and bodies later deposited in the morgue.

The Divisional Police Officer of A Division, Warri, CSP Muktari Bello and his officers were sighted inspecting the bodies at the morgue.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Command’s acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.