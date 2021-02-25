FG tasks NSIP independent monitors on patriotism

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Thursday tasked Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programmes on the need to exhibit a high level of dedication and patriotism during the discharge of their assignment.

The Minister, who gave the charge at the flag-off training and onboarding of 63 Independent Monitors in Abia State, underscored the need to ensure the realization of the set goals and objectives of the NSIP programmes namely: Home Grown School feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and N-power.

The Minister who was represented by the State Team Leader, Mr Abdulkarim Ilyasu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment towards reducing the level of poverty in the country through the SIPs and other efforts.

“Today we are flagging off the training of 63 Independent Monitors who will monitor the programme at the community level.

“The Independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

“It is therefore my expectation that you carry out this responsibility with utmost diligence and sincerity. Please be informed that the Ministry will not hesitate to take you off the programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement.

“I, therefore, urge you to carry out this task with a sense of patriotism as we all work towards the vision of Mr President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.”

In his remarks, the State Focal Person on Social Investment Programs to Abia State, Mr Chinenye Nwaogu described monitoring and evaluation as a critical component of Federal Government’s intervention programmes including Home Grown School feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer, GEEP and N-power.

“These programmes are aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of those occupying the lowest rung of the socio-economic ladder. It is at no cost to the beneficiaries.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining these programmes and also appreciate the Federal Government for funding SIPs.“

Mr Nwaogu also applauded the efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State for sustaining poverty alleviation programmes which he said are top on his developmental agenda.

“Governor Ikpeazu is committed to mainstream social inclusion programmes in Abia State.

“Abia has remained a reference state in the implementation of the Social Investment Programme. I, therefore, charge the independent monitors to take their work very seriously and maintain the integrity of the programme.”

