Looting: Osun govt returns recovered properties to owners

Osun State government, on Thursday, handed over recovered public and private loots to their respective owners with proofs of ownerships and means of identifications before collection.

Also, owners of the looted items were also made to sign a bond with the police in case any other claimants resurface.

Speaking at the state government house where the looted items were deposited, the Secretary of the ad-hoc committee put in place for the recovery of the items in the state, Samson Owoyokun, revealed that the state government had earlier carried out enumeration in collaboration with the police to officially itemise property lost by individuals and government in order to prevent wrongfully claim of ownership.

Owoyokun said 14 Local Government Areas were involved and house-to-house search which has commenced in those areas would continue to ensure recovery of more loots.

He further remarked that information about where some loots are kept is readily available and the JTF and Amotekun are already in search of them.

One of those who received some of their looted items was the Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme, OHIS, Dr Adeniyi Oginni, who hinted that fifteen per cent of the stolen properties of OHIS had been identified.

“About fifteen per cent has been recovered. Though, some of the electronics like flat TV are spoilt. There is a very critical aspect of our properties that have not been recovered. Our server, all our computers (both desktops and laptops). We have not seen any one of them.”

“We are appealing to the residents of the state to quickly notify the law enforcement agents whenever they see anybody trying to sell electronics equipment.”

He expressed sadness that many properties of the scheme were also vandalised during the attack on Saturday.

Oginni described the 72-hour amnesty as a very critical factor in the recovery of the stolen items.

It was like a malicious attack on the agency. Apart from the things that were carted away, many things were vandalised.

