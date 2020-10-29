EndSARS: South-East governors, other political, religious leaders meet in Enugu

South-East governors, other political and religious leaders of the zone, are in a closed-door meeting, at the Government House, Enugu.

The meeting which started at about 1 pm, on Thursday, is expected to discuss the hijacked EndSARS protest, zonal economic plan, among others.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the on-going meeting are: Governors from Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, while deputy governors represented their bosses from Anambra and Imo States, respectively.

Others are; former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, ex-governor Okwesilieze Nwodo, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, Senator Uche Ekwunife,

Details later…

