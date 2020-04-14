Lockdown extension: Let palliatives also reach out to private sector, ADP tells Buhari

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the Federal Government not to neglect the private sector, who has a larger number of employees in their various businesses, in the distribution of its palliatives, as a result of the lockdown to contain the rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus in the country.

The party made the call on Tuesday in reaction to the nationwide broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari, on the need to extend the lockdown for another 14 days in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

ADP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, while noting that it was commendable that President Buhari had highlighted the efforts of his government so far to contain the spread of COVID,-19, said it was imperative that critical sector of the economy must not be forgotten in the provision of palliatives.

“We must prepare not only to contain the Coronavirus but also consider the effect of the lockdown on the employers of Labour and their employees, who carry the largest workforce.

“Some of them might resort into downsizing after the pandemic is over, because of how bad they may have been affected. To avoid massive job cut, the government at both Federal and State levels should work out some relief for these employers, in form of supports,” the party said.

According to the party, these employers have their tax records with the government, contending that this was the appropriate time they needed government supports the most as there was a projection that the economy might plunder and might affect many of them, especially the entrepreneurs and small scale businesses.

ADP also noted that, while it was appreciated that President Buhari had increased the social benefits from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million, which shows the addition of 1 million households, there must be transparency and accountability in the process of making these funds available to the beneficiaries to ensure that the real vulnerable Nigerians benefitted and their palliatives would not be shared amongst politicians and their followers only.

The party, however, called the attention of President Buhari, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Prince Dapo Abiodun, to another worrisome development across Nigeria, especially in Lagos and Ogun states, where citizens now find it very hard to sleep at night, due to the increasing rates of gang robbery attacks and all forms of criminalities under the guise of lockdown.

ADP said, Nigerians who were enduring the pains of lockdown, while millions of them struggled to feed their children, were now facing a serious threat from gangs and armed robbers who operate in large numbers with so much audacity and gut in Lagos and Ogun states, calling on the president to give the development serious attention.

“We noticed that Mr President did not mention the rising cases of attacks against Nigerians during this lockdown, specifically in Lagos and Ogun States, while making his nationwide broadcast on Monday evening.

“It is a very serious matter, as many residents have been calling for help on social media, while many of the videos online are very disturbing, when these assailants invade their neighbourhood.

“We are of the opinion that security forces should not only enforce the stay at home order but must respond swiftly to any security threat experienced by all Nigerians at this time,” the party said.

ADP, however, called on all Nigerians to remain hopeful, and cooperate with all the government agencies and departments in charge of war against Coronavirus pandemic, including the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), among others, even as it enjoined Nigerians to continue to wash their hands with soap, maintain good hygiene, practise social distancing, and be very vigilant in order to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country.

