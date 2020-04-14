COVID-19: Delta extends lockdown for another 14 days

The Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has extended the stay-at-home order for another 14 days to.mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this at a news briefing on Tuesday morning at the Government House Asaba.

He said the extension was necessary to identify, isolate and detect cases.

“It is for the public good and interest in our health. I urge all Deltans to cooperate with us,” he noted.

Details coming…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

