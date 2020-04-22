Lockdown: Bishop Oyedepo distributes food items to homes in Ogun

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has initiated a weekly distribution of food items worth tens of millions of Naira in Ogun State

This was disclosed in a press release made available to Tribune Online by the church’s media and editorial board chairman, Prof Sheriff Folarin.

The press release stated that the food items would be delivered to homes of the less privileged as part of relief measures, to ameliorate the people’s hardship during the lockdown in the state.

It further stated that the distribution, which commenced three weeks ago will reach all the local governments and communities in the state.

The food items it said to include tens of thousands of bags of rice, beans, garri and other staples that are common in Nigerian menu and homes, just as the initiative promised to primarily cater for the vulnerable and needy in the state, including members of the Winners’ Family.

“For this week alone, a sum of twenty five million Naira (N25) from personal account was set aside to take care of putting food on the tables of poor Nigerians and smiles on the faces of tens of thousands of people, who are the worst hit economically, by the stay-at-home- order that has since paralyzed the financial base and income of hundreds of thousands of homes.

“These weekly relief packages complement the continuous and phased support to the governments of Ogun, Lagos and Abuja in the fight against the coronavirus that is spiralling in numbers, in Nigeria and the world.

“Some three weeks ago, it would be recalled, the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel International) donated medical equipment worth hundreds of millions of Naira to the governments of Ogun, Lagos and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” the statement read in part.