Lockdown: Bishop Oyedepo distributes food items to homes in Ogun

Latest News
By
food items
The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has initiated a weekly distribution of food items worth tens of millions of Naira in Ogun State
This was disclosed in a press release made available to Tribune Online by the church’s media and editorial board chairman, Prof Sheriff Folarin.
 The press release stated that the food items would be delivered to homes of the less privileged as part of relief measures, to ameliorate the people’s hardship during the lockdown in the state.
It further stated that the distribution, which commenced three weeks ago will reach all the local governments and communities in the state.
The food items it said to include tens of thousands of bags of rice, beans, garri and other staples that are common in Nigerian menu and homes, just as the initiative promised to primarily cater for the vulnerable and needy in the state, including members of the Winners’ Family.
“For this week alone, a sum of twenty five million Naira (N25) from personal account was set aside to take care of putting food on the tables of poor Nigerians and smiles on the faces of tens of thousands of people, who are the worst hit economically, by the stay-at-home- order that has since paralyzed the financial base and income of hundreds of thousands of homes.
“These weekly relief packages complement the continuous and phased support to the governments of Ogun, Lagos and Abuja in the fight against the coronavirus that is spiralling in numbers, in Nigeria and the world.
“Some three weeks ago, it would be recalled, the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel International) donated medical equipment worth hundreds of millions of Naira to the governments of Ogun, Lagos and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” the statement read in part.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General, Is Dead
Chief Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General and Minister of Justice is dead. He died on Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital of old age-related ailment. He was aged 88. According to a source close to the family, the remains of the legal luminary has been deposited at a morgue… Read full story

FG Extends Closure Of Airports By Two Weeks
Nigeria’s government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks due to what it called the continuous spread of the… Read full story

Six Nature Facts Related To Coronaviruses
DID you know that around 60 per cent of all infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic, as are 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases, in other words they come to us via animals? Zoonoses that emerged or re-emerged recently are Ebola, bird flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), the Nipah virus… Read full story

COVID-19 Responses Must Be Built On Human Solidarity — ILO Tells World Bank, IMF
The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, has called for an immediate human-centred response through global solidarity to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his submissions to the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), the ILO Director-General… Read full story

You might also like
Latest News

Mobile Operator Group dragging MNOs into investigation

Latest News

COVID-19: London College offers £625 for volunteers as vaccine trial begins

Latest News

COVID-19: Father of ‘miracle quadruplets’ battles for survival

Latest News

South Africa unveils $26bn coronavirus relief package

Comments