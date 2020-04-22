COVID-19: Kaduna discharges fifth patient, confirms three new cases

Kaduna State Ministry of Health has discharged one more patient out of the six COVID-19 cases that were earlier recorded in the state, bringing the number of discharged cases to five, the commissioner, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni has confirmed.

A statement issued by the commissioner on Wednesday said that the latest discharge brings to five the number of patients discharged since 14 April 2020.

The Ministry also confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which now brings the total number of coronavirus patients in Kaduna State to four.

The commissioner further said that among the three new cases is a 23-year-old male ‘’who came into the state from Istanbul via Dubai sometime in March.’’

According to her, the second patient is ‘’ 51-year old male who was tested in Samaru, Sabon-Gari local government area, after coming in from Kano.’’

Dr Baloni further said that the third patient had earlier travelled to Kano and he is a 42-year old male from Unguwan Geza, Kaduna.

‘’These new cases reflect the danger that interstate travels pose to efforts to contain COVID-19’’, she pointed out, warning that ‘’such travels spread the virus from place to place, complicates contact tracing and risks implanting the virus in communities.’’

Dr Baloni argued that the lockdown which mandates ‘’ people to stay at home is based on the logic that during a pandemic, the less contact there is with others, the safer everyone is.’’

The statement warned residents ‘’ to avoid interstate travels and to promptly report to the authorities any person who has recently travelled from an affected state and develops symptoms of cough, fever or sore throat.’’

The Commissioner said that ‘’such reports can be made to the COVID -19 Call Centre in Kaduna State, on the following numbers: 08051217710, 09058008251, 08118588175, 08118588176 and 09032102632.’’

Dr Baloni also reiterated ‘’the importance of hand-washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect us all from Covid-19. It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives. ‘’

