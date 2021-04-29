Local stock market reverses losses with +1.8 per cent

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited, on Thursday, closed higher by 1.8 per cent to reverse the previous day loss.

The positive sentiments were influenced by a late interest in bellwethers, Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria despite the market trading negative for most of the day.

However, precisely, the benchmark index inched higher by 1.8 per cent to close at 39,461.61 basis points.
Consequently, the Month-to-Date gain increased to +1.1 per cent, while Year-to-Date loss moderated to -2.0 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 22 tickers gained, relative to 17 losers.

On the performance chart, Fidson Pharmaceutical and Julius Berger were the top gainers of the day as their share value advanced by ten per cent respectively, while CWG and Mutual Benefits were the top losers of the day after depreciating by 9.8 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively.

Sectoral performance was however mixed, as the Industrial Goods and Insurance indices gained 3.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, while the Banking and Consumer Goods indices declined by 1.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively. The Oil & Gas index traded flat.

Activities at the local bourse went uptick as the total volume of trades increased by 4.3 per cent to 270.68 million units, valued at N2.03 billion, and exchanged in 3,897 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume and value at 51.52 million units and N359.83 million, respectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Local stock market reverses losses with +1.8 per cent

Local stock market reverses losses with +1.8 per cent

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Top News

BREAKING: CBN sacks Oba Otudeko, Ibukun Awosika as chairs of First Bank Holdings,…

Business News

CBN queries First Bank on hasty appointment of MD/CEO without regulatory approval

Business News

Harder times ahead for state governments as NNPC projects zero remittance for May

Business News

DMO, World Bank partner on states’ debt management laws

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More