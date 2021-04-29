Alleged Defilement: No plan to release Baba Ijesha, he has case to answer, says Lagos Police command

Latest News
By

The Police Command in Lagos State has debunked the rumours that there were plans to release Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was arrested for alleged defilement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, comedienne, Princess and others had visited the SCID, Panti, to protest alleged plans to release Baba Ijesha by the police

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told NAN that there were no plans to release the suspect as wrongly perceived.

He added that the Commissioner Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the detention of the suspect pending the receipt of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

“The CP had already said that the suspect would remain in police custody and would not be released. His case file has been sent to the DPP for advice. After the DPP’s advice, we will know what to do,” he said.

The 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was arrested on April 22 for allegedly defiling a minor.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect started assaulting the victim sexually since she was seven years old.

There was an uproar following a report that a directive had been given for the release of the Nollywood actor from custody.

The report was that the suspect could be released as he could not be detained indefinitely due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

SON to clampdown on substandard steel market in Nigeria

Latest News

2023: Former Oyo commissioner, Akintunde, discloses senatorial ambition, begins…

Latest News

Ambrose Alli University professor kidnapped, abductors demand for N18 million ransom

Latest News

Why chairmen, directors of First Bank Holdings, First Bank Plc were removed—CBN

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More