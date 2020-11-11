LG boss imposes 8pm to 6am curfew over missing genital in Benue

The authorities of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday imposed a curfew on the troubled Daudu community over allegation of missing genitals.

Chairman of the local government, Hon. Caleb Abba said that the curfew will run from 8.00 pm to 6:00 am on a daily basis until the security situation is improved in the community

The chairman told our correspondent yesterday that the decision to impose curfew is as a result of the youths restfulness over alleged genitals organ in Daudu community.

He lamented that despite the intervention of community leaders and the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, youths in the community has continued with the spurious allegations of missing genitals.

The chairman said that youths have on Monday invaded the Divisional Police Station in the community and wanted to burn it down over fresh false alarm of missing genitals.

According to Abba, “The reason we imposed curfew is that the youths in Daudu community have raised alarm and accused certain persons of removing their genitals; male and female organs.

“They went ahead to burn down the properties of those they suspected and even killed a pastor of the church whom they accused of being responsible.

“We talked to them and pleaded with them to allow the law to take its cause. Even the governor of the state went there himself to talk to them.

“But last Monday, the youths mobilized and went to Police station in Daudu threatened to burn it down accusing one other man whom they beat to the state of unconsciousness, accused him of removing someone’s genital organ.

“So it became too much and it appeared they will cause more destruction if they are allowed to be moving about freely.

“That calls for the position of curfew in the community, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. It will last as long as they are not ready to rest”.

The chairman said that a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider had been arrested in connection with the Monday threat to burn the police station.

” He is an Okada man who raised a false alarm that he picked a passenger who touched him and his genital disappeared.