Kogi CAN holds plenary session, urges govt to consider peoples’ plight

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kogi, has urged government at all levels to consider the plight of the people, and return to the drawing board to practically alleviate their suffering.

Dr John Ibenu, the state’s CAN Chairman, made the call at the Plenary Session, held at CAN Secretariat in Lokoja.

According to Ibenu, government at all levels must consider the plight of the people, return to the drawing board and propose activities that will alleviate the suffering of the people.

He urged Christians to continue to preach love, unity, peaceful coexistence and the salvation that came through the Lord Jesus Christ.

”I wish to also urge us all to intensify our prayers for the government, the land and the church for unity, peace and progress.

”Those who truly pray will not support any form of lawlessness”, he said.

Ibenu further urged the public to beware of the traps and menace of fake news on the social media that sought to turn us against each other.

He stressed that Christians are children of the Truth and Light, and should not accept, forward or spread any news they have not verified to be the true position, saying, ”the lies today look appealing and sweet”.

ALSO READ: Delta security outfit commences operation in December

”Evidence of maturity is that you hear and get all sides before you judge or conclude.

”Let us defend the interest of Christianity, the Leadership and mobilise our members to what will advance our course.

”Emotional outbursts are signs of immaturity, let us beware of fake news”, he said.

In his goodwill message, the Kogi Deputy Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, appreciated the Christian community for their prayer and support for the governor during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Onoja expressed his gladness for his presence at the plenary, stressing the need for Christians to continue to seek perfection every moment and take heed not to fall.

He commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his commitment and political Will for being the first governor to build a Christian Chapel at the Government House Lokoja.

He urged Christians to register and get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) towards the 2023 general election, saying it is a civic responsibility to themselves and their country.

Onoja commended the leadership of CAN for the ongoing project work at the CAN Secretariat, promising to influence support in getting the project completed.

He prayed that God would make Nigeria and Kogi to be where they ought to be.

Earlier in his short Exhortation, titled: ”Orderliness and Godliness in Leadership”, Pastor Joshua Omada, said that Christians were under obligations to maintain orderliness in leadership.

Taken his text in the Bible from the book of 1 Corinthians 14:40, he said: ”Let all things be done decently and in order.

”We are under instruction to maintain orderliness; no one can be successful in leadership without godliness and orderliness.

”Godliness requires the necessity of self-organisation and orderliness; our God is a God of principles. So we must follow his principles in structuring the body of Christ”, Omada said.

He prayed that the Church of Christ is strengthened with godliness and orderliness in leadership at all times.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Mr Ede Ayuba, who was represented by the Zonal Chaplain, Venerable Timothy Kusanu, delivered a lecture on Security tips and urged the church to support the police in prayer.

”We need the church to support the police so that we can continue to do well. We are ready to serve and work with you, but you must show us, love

He stressed the need for the public to collaborate with the police for the safety of all by giving the police the necessary information.

All the leaders of five Blocs of CAN were present at the plenary.