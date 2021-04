Let Matawalle be, Tambuwal, Wike, PDP govs tell APC

Six governors under the auspices of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear off its Zamfara turf.

Governor Tambuwal who led the PDP governors of Rivers, Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa and Oyo to commiserate with the government and people of Zamfara State over the recent fire incident, appealed to leaders in the country not to take advantage of misfortune to play politics.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said Tambuwal while announcing the donation of N100 million to the victims of the Tudun Wada market inferno in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, asked: “Where were some of these visitors when all that, has been happening to the people of Zamfara?

“No life was lost during the inferno. How many lives were lost from the time when APC was in charge of this Government House till now? How many of them came here to commiserate with my people of Zamfara State even those of us who are neighbours?” he further asked.

Lamenting the ‘shackling’ poverty level and the bogus fight against corruption by “the APC led Federal government,” he regretted that “we are busy playing politics.”

“That is wrong. We must not take advantage of misfortunes to come and play politics,” he stated, emphasizing that: “We the Governors’ of PDP, this is our home. We are not visitors. No visitor can come and supplant us here. We have come home and I will take off my mask so that you can see me well, not as visitors but owners of this home, to commiserate with our own people that have been affected by this inferno.”

“I pity any leader who seeks to take advantage of his people’s misfortune to play politics. We as leaders must always remain as leaders and provide leadership. And, know where, when and how to play politics.

“So, I appeal that as leaders we must demarcate between politics and leadership; and when it is time for us to come together, to work together, irrespective of party, to save our people from the excruciating level of insecurity, particularly in Zamfara State; and even in Katsina State,” he noted.

He called on the people of Zamfara State to know who their friends are. “You should know who your brothers and friends are. And, we are here as your friends and brothers. We are here as your genuine friends to commiserate with you and tell you. We are telling our brother that come rain, come shine, we will not tolerate any intimidation,” he affirmed.

“You know me. I can’t be intimidated. Not by any federal might. And, you know it, because we believe in God. No fly zone. Fly in, fly out will not take power,” he further affirmed.

Also speaking, Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike cautioned the APC not to ‘poach’ Governor Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of Zamfara State.

“When people fail they don’t talk about their failure. Our Chairman may not have nailed it directly. I will say it directly. A party came and told Nigerians that they should vote for them. And, that party is APC. Is it not?” Wike asked.

Chastising the ruling party for being unable to checkmate insecurity, reduce poverty, create employment opportunities for citizens and failing to stabilise the free fall of foreign exchange in the country, Wike said it is busy moving around the country ‘poaching’ people.

“You can imagine the insult. A party in the Federal government declared Zamfara a ‘no-fly zone.’ The same party is coming to woo you to join them. I don’t understand this.

“You caused the crisis in a state and you come back to woo, which means you are the one causing the crisis. If you go, they will now say you can fly. The people of Zamfara, shine your eyes,” Governor Wike stated.

Responding, Governor Mutawalle thanked the forum for the timely visit and the support to the victims of the fire incident, stressing that he is still a member of the PDP.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Let Matawalle be, Tambuwal, Wike, PDP govs tell APC

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Let Matawalle be, Tambuwal, Wike, PDP govs tell APC. Let Matawalle be, Tambuwal, Wike, PDP govs tell APC. Let Matawalle be, Tambuwal, Wike, PDP govs tell APC