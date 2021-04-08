War affects the weak, poor on all sides, Olawepo-Hashim warns

A former Presidential Candidate, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has called on separatist agitators across Nigeria, particularly in the Southeast to cease hostilities and give room to resolve contending issues politically.

In a statement, on Thursday, the international businessman warned that the effect of war is felt by the weak and the poor on every side.

Olawepo-Hashim who is a strong advocate for national unity also called on the Federal government to take quick action so as to stabilise the polity.

While reacting to the recent attacks on the Imo State police headquarters and correctional facility, Hashim lamented that separatist operations are getting more widespread in the Southeast as well as agitations in Southwest Nigeria, thereby heating up the polity.

He advised that Nigerians should adopt civilized ways of resolving contending issues, rather than indulging in acts that might not augur well for continued growth and national development.

“We shall continue to call for dialogue to strengthen the Nigerian federation,” he said.

He, however, called on the Federal Government on the need for quick action to dowse tension in the Southeast, saying, “we need to see quick action on the part of the Federal Government to stabilise the polity.”

The business mogul, however, advocated for devolution of power to state and local governments and cautioned the separatist agitators on the need to cease hostilities immediately.

“We call on IPOB and other separatist groups to cease hostilities and to allow for the political settlement of all grievances,” he said.

Olawepo -Hashim, who recalled when he went to the Demilitarized Zone, (DMZ), between North and South Korea on a solidarity march 32 years ago, said that “when war breaks out, the weak and the poor on all the sides always suffer and all wars always end up on a round table, so why not talk instead of fighting?”

“The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula that serves as a border dividing the two hostile countries.

“There is no point living in a tense situation. We need peace and harmony to prosper,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to all Nigerians to avoid provocative actions that could lead the country to war.

