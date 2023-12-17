APOSTLE Ogunlade Olulope of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Ayotedo, Oke-Igbala, Odo-Ona, Ibadan, has urged the government to prioritise the interests of its citizens.

Speaking at the church anniversary tagged “Hands of God,” Apostle Olulope emphasised the government’s necessity to ensure its citizens’ well-being and put everything in place for them to thrive.

He also urged the government to end insecurity in the country to attract foreign investors, stating that the country cannot progress without addressing the issue of insecurity.

“We are now in the festive period, and criminals are perpetrating their evil acts. Security agencies have been trying, but they need to do more to cater to the well-being of the people and protect them from criminals. All the routes linking to communities, major cities, and expressways connecting to other states should be manned so that there would not be any problems, as adequate security brings development and attracts investors to a state and the country at large.”

Speaking on the theme, Prophetess Olabisi Ogunlade said they have been recording tremendous progress since they started Shiloh. She charged every Christian to hold onto God’s faith despite the country’s difficulties today.

“Everyone needs to hold onto their faith to thrive in these periods because God will soon make positive things happen for us as we approach the New Year,” he said.

In his sermon, Prophet Julius Oluwadamilare Morakinyo, popularly known as Baba Ite Anu, said Christians should go back to the word of God, adding that everything will come to an end one day but His word is everlasting.

He advised the church to put more effort into promoting the gospel and noted that he could see the hands of God in the church.

