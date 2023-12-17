THE Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, has charged the Federal Government, governors, and citizens to shun frivolous spending, hence to adopt cost-cutting measures as a way of addressing the current economic challenges in the country.

The cleric made this known while speaking to newsmen during a press conference on activities marking the 25th anniversary of the diocese, at Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, just as he advised President Bola Tinubu, to keep to his electioneering promises in making life better for Nigerian.

The weeklong event, which held the dedication of the Bishopscourt, chapel, conference hall, and other apartments, was graced by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; archbishop of Ibadan Province and Bishop of Osun North, Most Reverend Abiodun Olaoye; Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Remo, Most Reverend Michael Fape and Bishop Joseph Akinfenwa, among other dignitaries, last Thursday.

Aladekugbe stressed that it is time for the president to walk the talk of letting Nigerians know that he means the business of turning Nigeria around positively, stating that Nigerians are hurt under the policies introduced by the government.

He said the government must lead by example in tightening its belt by cutting wasteful spending that does not add any value to Nigerians, lamenting that the recent journey to Dubai for COP28 with 442 delegates sponsored by the Federal Government was uncalled for.

“Government must be sincere with the people and cut down expenses, be considerate in its policies, actions, and decisions by doing what its officials preach.

“Frivolous spending should be avoided. Our appeal to Mr President is that he should fulfill his campaign promises to us. He told us to put our minds to rest and that everything will be fine. We are waiting and optimistic and they should not take us for granted. Our government at all levels and political leaders must put the people first in their actions,” he added.

Speaking on the celebration of the silver jubilee anniversary, Bishop Aladekugbe, who was enthroned barely a year ago and translated to Ibadan North Diocese, said a whole lot had been achieved since the diocese was inaugurated on December 14, 1998, stating that the diocese has been contributing to the socio-economic development of the state through empowering of clerics, women, youths and underprivileged through employment as well as payment of taxes to government coffers.

The cleric, who is the second to occupy the seat since the diocese was inaugurated, said the diocese in the last 25 years had grown in leaps and bounds with about 260 churches, over a hundred priests who have been up and doing in training, and teaching people in doing what is right in the state.

Other programmes held to the anniversary which commenced on December 10, include a three-day open-air crusade, community hymn singing, women’s day, awards to eminent personalities, both living and dead, while an investiture of Fellow of the Diocese and thanksgiving service will be held today.

